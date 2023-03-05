The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) CAO Sells $586,658.78 in Stock

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $586,658.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,129.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $35.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.11. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $39.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Interpublic Group of Companies

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 52.10%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IPG. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN), IPG DXTRA, and Corporate and Other.

