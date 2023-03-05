Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) PT Lowered to $8.00

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TWKS. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.06.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Thoughtworks Trading Down 0.1 %

TWKS opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -22.03, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.88. Thoughtworks has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Thoughtworks Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWKS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Thoughtworks by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Thoughtworks by 52.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Thoughtworks by 12,615.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thoughtworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Thoughtworks by 59.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,277,000 after buying an additional 1,769,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.