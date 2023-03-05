Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) PT Lowered to $8.00

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TWKS. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.06.
Thoughtworks Trading Down 0.1 %
TWKS opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -22.03, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.88. Thoughtworks has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.37.
Thoughtworks Company Profile
Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.
