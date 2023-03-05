Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) by 1,547.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $82.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.79. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $64.48 and a twelve month high of $82.38.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

