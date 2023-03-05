Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $231,000 Position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Luminar Technologies by 17.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 4.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 30.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 34,316 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 23.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,623,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,272,000 after acquiring an additional 865,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,023,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,258,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LAZR. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.77.

Luminar Technologies Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

LAZR opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 9.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.35. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $16.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.63.

In other Luminar Technologies news, Director Jun Hong Heng bought 9,020 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $67,108.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,982.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.