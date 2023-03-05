Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Invests $231,000 in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMBC. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in Embecta during the third quarter valued at about $66,598,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Embecta during the third quarter valued at about $8,081,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Embecta in the third quarter worth about $5,927,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Embecta in the third quarter worth about $5,717,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Embecta in the third quarter worth about $3,675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

EMBC stock opened at $31.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.85. Embecta Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00.

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.77 million. Embecta had a net margin of 14.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Embecta Corp. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Embecta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

In related news, Director David F. Melcher bought 3,100 shares of Embecta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $100,781.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,465 shares in the company, valued at $697,827.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

