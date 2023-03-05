Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 8,545 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,545 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RYN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Rayonier by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Rayonier by 319.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rayonier by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Rayonier by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYN opened at $33.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 0.95. Rayonier Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.27.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $245.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.68 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is 158.34%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

In other Rayonier news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $708,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,225,341.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

