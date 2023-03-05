TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 102.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,936,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,474 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the first quarter worth about $4,095,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 440.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,749,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,899,000 after purchasing an additional 90,806 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 18.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 526,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 80,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRTX opened at $8.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 151.81, a quick ratio of 151.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $662.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.85. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $12.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.21%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

TRTX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

