TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CEO Sells $605,400.00 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total value of $605,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,763,764.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

TMDX stock opened at $82.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.12. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.86 and a beta of 1.47. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $82.53.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $31.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.60 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 38.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 224.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 19,148 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 71,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after buying an additional 34,392 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,198,000 after buying an additional 197,273 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 6,481 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TMDX shares. Cowen increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.