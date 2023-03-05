Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Price Target Raised to $13.50 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Trinity Capital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Trinity Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.85.

NASDAQ TRIN opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $501.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 0.58. Trinity Capital has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $20.26.

In other news, CEO Steve Louis Brown bought 6,800 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.52 per share, for a total transaction of $71,536.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 446,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,695,559.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Gerald Harder bought 10,000 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $105,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,830. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Steve Louis Brown bought 6,800 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.52 per share, with a total value of $71,536.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,559.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 41,225 shares of company stock valued at $430,590. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 9.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 888,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,156,000 after purchasing an additional 75,498 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 806,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after purchasing an additional 17,066 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 681,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 6.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 668,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 40,323 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 9.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 630,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 53,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.95% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

