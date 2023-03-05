Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) PT Lowered to C$52.00 at Raymond James

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$56.00 to C$52.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TRRSF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Trisura Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Trisura Group stock opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.50. Trisura Group has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $34.19.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd. is an international specialty insurance provider operating in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance. The firm operates through the following segments: Trisura Canada, Trisura US, and Trisura International. The Trisura Canada segment consists of surety, risk solutions, and corporate insurance products underwritten in Canada.

