Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) PT Lowered to C$52.00 at Raymond James

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2023

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSFGet Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$56.00 to C$52.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TRRSF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Trisura Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Trisura Group stock opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.50. Trisura Group has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $34.19.

Trisura Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trisura Group Ltd. is an international specialty insurance provider operating in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance. The firm operates through the following segments: Trisura Canada, Trisura US, and Trisura International. The Trisura Canada segment consists of surety, risk solutions, and corporate insurance products underwritten in Canada.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.