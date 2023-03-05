UBS Group AG Has $3.09 Million Stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Atkore were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Atkore by 61.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Atkore by 5,638.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $4,207,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,829,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Atkore news, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $713,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $4,207,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,829,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,813 shares of company stock valued at $5,499,775 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

ATKR opened at $153.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.90. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $154.86.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

