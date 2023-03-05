United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,658 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USM. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 13,757 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,897,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,376,000 after acquiring an additional 27,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on United States Cellular from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James cut United States Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United States Cellular from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

United States Cellular Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:USM opened at $23.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. United States Cellular Co. has a 1-year low of $19.22 and a 1-year high of $32.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.77 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.57.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.05. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. United States Cellular’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 1,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $35,964.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,217.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

