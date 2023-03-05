Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Stock Holdings Reduced by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) by 92.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 128,077 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 18,325 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the third quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 334,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 53,064 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 681,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 157,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 208,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 41,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vanda Pharmaceuticals

In other news, SVP Timothy Williams sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $56,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,732.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Timothy Williams sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $56,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,732.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 4,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $50,843.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,442 shares of company stock worth $612,966. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VNDA opened at $6.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $361.69 million, a PE ratio of 53.09 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average of $9.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $12.34.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

