Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,246 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 5.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,715,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,703,000 after buying an additional 89,589 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 6.1% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 169,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,751 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Varex Imaging in the third quarter worth $764,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 18.9% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 540,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after purchasing an additional 86,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.7% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 84,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VREX opened at $18.30 on Friday. Varex Imaging Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $25.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $733.83 million, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.77.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

