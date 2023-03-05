Wells Fargo & Company Raises BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Price Target to $4.25

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $4.00 to $4.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.94% from the company’s current price.

BlackRock Capital Investment Price Performance

BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $270.69 million, a PE ratio of 74.61 and a beta of 1.38. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Investment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a traded fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, health services, retail trade, finance and transportation.

