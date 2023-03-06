14,237 Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Acquired by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DKNG. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in DraftKings by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Trading Up 2.5 %

DKNG opened at $19.04 on Monday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. The company had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DKNG. Roth Mkm lowered DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on DraftKings from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on DraftKings from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on DraftKings from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on DraftKings from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 278,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $5,232,746.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,942,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,471,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 177,011 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $3,334,887.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 600,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,305,394.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 278,634 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $5,232,746.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,942,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,471,135.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 587,195 shares of company stock valued at $11,237,619. 55.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.