14,237 Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Acquired by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DKNG. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in DraftKings by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
DraftKings Trading Up 2.5 %
DKNG opened at $19.04 on Monday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.15.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have weighed in on DKNG. Roth Mkm lowered DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on DraftKings from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on DraftKings from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on DraftKings from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on DraftKings from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.45.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 278,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $5,232,746.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,942,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,471,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 177,011 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $3,334,887.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 600,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,305,394.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 278,634 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $5,232,746.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,942,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,471,135.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 587,195 shares of company stock valued at $11,237,619. 55.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.
DraftKings Company Profile
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DraftKings (DKNG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.