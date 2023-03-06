14,340 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Bought by Deuterium Capital Management LLC

Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 5.7% of Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,926.9% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 49,628 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3,005.0% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 65,329 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,915.2% during the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 129,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after purchasing an additional 123,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. New Street Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.32.
GOOGL stock opened at $93.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.39. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $143.79.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
