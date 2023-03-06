16,332 Shares in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Bought by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 11.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,014,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,151,000 after purchasing an additional 105,120 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in A10 Networks by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,971,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,508,000 after buying an additional 148,301 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 50.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 12,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,698 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 11,660 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A10 Networks Price Performance

ATEN opened at $15.08 on Monday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.87.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $77.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.52 million. Research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Insider Activity at A10 Networks

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 3,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $56,479.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,262.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $227,749.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 485,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,361,733.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 3,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $56,479.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,262.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,880 shares of company stock valued at $893,526 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

Further Reading

