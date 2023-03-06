17,541 Shares in McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MLAI) Purchased by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MLAI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 17,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in McLaren Technology Acquisition by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McLaren Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in McLaren Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in McLaren Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McLaren Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $497,000. 66.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McLaren Technology Acquisition Price Performance

MLAI stock opened at $10.39 on Monday. McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16.

McLaren Technology Acquisition Company Profile

McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies within the banking, financial services, and insurance sector that leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning, digital, technology, and fintech.

