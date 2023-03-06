18,077 Shares in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) Bought by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter worth $907,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter worth $540,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 2,237.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 253,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 242,182 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SDAC opened at $10.10 on Monday. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98.

About Sustainable Development Acquisition I

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bakersfield, California.

