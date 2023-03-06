18,128 Shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Bought by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 18,128 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,921,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,778,000 after buying an additional 159,155 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.3% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 20,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,351,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,188,000 after buying an additional 739,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,500,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,934,000 after acquiring an additional 82,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $15.28 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.89. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 5,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $96,879.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,540.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Justin Hotard sold 45,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $742,112.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,788 shares in the company, valued at $225,847.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 5,929 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $96,879.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,989 shares in the company, valued at $947,540.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,542 shares of company stock worth $1,726,184. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on HPE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.92.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

