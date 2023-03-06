198 Shares in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Purchased by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth about $21,812,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 32.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 33.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 83.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,433.61, for a total transaction of $14,336,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,786.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,433.61, for a total transaction of $14,336,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,786.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total value of $730,287.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 449 shares in the company, valued at $691,769.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,722 shares of company stock valued at $25,956,416. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,508.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,507.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,369.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,065.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,609.25.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10,609.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

