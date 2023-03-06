23,800 Shares in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII) Bought by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KAII. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Kismet Acquisition Two by 66.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 250,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 100,001 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Kismet Acquisition Two by 10.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 848,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,298,000 after acquiring an additional 79,663 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two during the first quarter worth $2,010,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two by 132.8% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 749,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after buying an additional 427,698 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the first quarter valued at $1,063,000. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kismet Acquisition Two alerts:

Kismet Acquisition Two Stock Performance

Shares of KAII opened at $10.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

Kismet Acquisition Two Company Profile

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchase all or substantially various assets of, or engage in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kismet Acquisition Two Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kismet Acquisition Two and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.