24,017 Shares in Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP) Purchased by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in Swiftmerge Acquisition by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,039,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after buying an additional 49,498 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Swiftmerge Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in Swiftmerge Acquisition by 3.0% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 309,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Swiftmerge Acquisition by 15,733.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,693,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after buying an additional 1,683,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Swiftmerge Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $7,002,000. 60.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition stock opened at $10.27 on Monday. Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $10.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.06.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

