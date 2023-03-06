26,300 Shares in Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV) Bought by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 26,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PV. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $185,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $896,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition by 473.5% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 122,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 100,922 shares in the last quarter. 49.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of PV stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $8.96 and a 52-week high of $10.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.13 million, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.66.

About Primavera Capital Acquisition

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer companies China. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

