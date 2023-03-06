3,140 Shares in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Purchased by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on LKFN shares. StockNews.com cut Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James raised Lakeland Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Lakeland Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

Lakeland Financial stock opened at $71.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.74. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $64.05 and a 12 month high of $83.57.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.12). Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $85.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Lakeland Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $234,648.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,164.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $234,648.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,164.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brok A. Lahrman sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $38,703.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,376 shares in the company, valued at $96,829.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,051 shares of company stock worth $423,609. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

Featured Stories

