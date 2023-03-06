3,428 Shares in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Purchased by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Floor & Decor Price Performance

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,484. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $159,423.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,836.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE FND opened at $91.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.59. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.91 and a 52-week high of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.82.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

