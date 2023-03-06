3,495 Shares in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Acquired by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CPA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copa by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,152,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,904,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Copa by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copa by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Copa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Copa from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Copa from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen upgraded shares of Copa from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Copa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.13.

Copa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $94.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.01 and its 200-day moving average is $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $96.99.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $890.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.42 million. Copa had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 25.25%. Copa’s revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Copa Profile

(Get Rating)

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.