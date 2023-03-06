35,605 Shares in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Bought by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 35,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of CarParts.com by 5.8% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,287,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 70,650 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 87.0% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 272,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 126,686 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarParts.com Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $6.55 on Monday. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at CarParts.com

Several analysts have issued reports on PRTS shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on CarParts.com from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. DA Davidson cut their target price on CarParts.com to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

In related news, Director Jim Barnes acquired 24,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $150,552.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,573.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

