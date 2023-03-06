3,719 Shares in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Purchased by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in HF Sinclair by 2,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 325.0% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of DINO opened at $53.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.39. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $66.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.08.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.62). HF Sinclair had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. HF Sinclair’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently 13.14%.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,822,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,657,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $211,675.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,594.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,822,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,657,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of HF Sinclair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.45.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

