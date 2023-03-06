47,381 Shares in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Purchased by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter worth about $3,080,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 537.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 510,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 430,705 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 881.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 342,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 307,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 511,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 300,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,323,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 254,360 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ocular Therapeutix

In other news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich sold 19,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $83,396.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich sold 19,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $83,396.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Donald Notman sold 6,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $27,458.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,387 shares in the company, valued at $591,000.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,155 shares of company stock worth $161,777. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on OCUL. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $29.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of OCUL stock opened at $5.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.98. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $6.53.

Ocular Therapeutix Profile

(Get Rating)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.