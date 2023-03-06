4,900 Shares in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Futu by 16.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Futu in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Futu by 19.1% in the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Futu by 47.2% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Futu by 92.3% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 85,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Futu alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on FUTU shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Futu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Futu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.60 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.52.

Futu Stock Down 2.5 %

About Futu

Shares of FUTU opened at $50.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.80. Futu Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $72.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.71 and a 200-day moving average of $47.64.

(Get Rating)

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.