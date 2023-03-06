5,700 Shares in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Purchased by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTS. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of CTS by 1,501.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 339,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,149,000 after purchasing an additional 318,492 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of CTS by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 862,467 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,367,000 after purchasing an additional 212,674 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTS during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,772,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CTS by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 99,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CTS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

CTS Stock Performance

CTS stock opened at $44.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.45. CTS Co. has a 1-year low of $31.90 and a 1-year high of $48.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.72.

CTS Dividend Announcement

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. CTS had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $142.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CTS in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of CTS in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 15,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $751,013.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 481,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,644,929. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 15,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $751,013.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 481,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,644,929. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 2,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $129,062.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,407,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,759 shares of company stock valued at $881,673 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About CTS

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

