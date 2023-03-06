5,977 Shares in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 25.7% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 322,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 65,925 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 447,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 43,820 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 23.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 33,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 19.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Motorcar Parts of America from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Motorcar Parts of America Stock Up 0.2 %

Motorcar Parts of America Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $13.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average of $14.24. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.30.

(Get Rating)

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

