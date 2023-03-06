70,434 Shares in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Bought by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 70,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALTO. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 84.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,862,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059,483 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 334.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 928,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 714,441 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Alto Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $4,429,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 43.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,046,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,957,000 after acquiring an additional 623,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 195.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 820,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 542,453 shares in the last quarter. 52.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ALTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Alto Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Alto Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Alto Ingredients to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Alto Ingredients Stock Performance
About Alto Ingredients
Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alto Ingredients (ALTO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.