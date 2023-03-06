70,434 Shares in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Bought by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 70,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALTO. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 84.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,862,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059,483 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 334.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 928,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 714,441 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Alto Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $4,429,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 43.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,046,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,957,000 after acquiring an additional 623,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 195.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 820,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 542,453 shares in the last quarter. 52.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Alto Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Alto Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Alto Ingredients to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of Alto Ingredients stock opened at $3.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $230.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average is $3.56. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

