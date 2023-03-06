7,959 Shares in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sonos by 77.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,364,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,123,000 after buying an additional 9,759,359 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sonos by 16.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,604,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,908,000 after buying an additional 1,933,485 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Sonos by 76.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,176,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,863,000 after buying an additional 1,812,340 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in Sonos by 53.1% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,696,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,287,000 after buying an additional 1,629,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sonos by 36.5% during the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 5,432,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,001,000 after buying an additional 1,452,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonos

In other news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 41,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $843,406.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,929,955.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Edward P. Lazarus sold 13,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $273,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,203. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 41,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $843,406.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 294,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,929,955.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,647. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sonos Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SONO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sonos from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Sonos to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $20.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.88. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 156.47, a P/E/G ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.86. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

