8,306 Shares in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Purchased by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,306 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 283,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,120,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,622,000 after acquiring an additional 24,461 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 197,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 92,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 11.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 8,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $241,506.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,549.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other OFG Bancorp news, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 8,251 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $241,506.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,549.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ganesh Kumar sold 6,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $194,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,027,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,338 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,146 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OFG opened at $30.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.07. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.39 and a 52-week high of $30.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

