8,444 Shares in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Bought by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 64.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 71.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 48.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $32.24 on Monday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.35.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $238.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.25 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 33.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 19,000 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $634,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,782 shares in the company, valued at $5,133,243.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 102,638 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $3,239,255.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,482 shares in the company, valued at $11,629,291.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 19,000 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $634,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 153,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,133,243.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.