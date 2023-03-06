9,386 Shares in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Purchased by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 158.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 635.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 114.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $24.21 on Monday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $34.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.85.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,805 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $68,329.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,451.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 12,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $298,020.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,983.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $68,329.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,451.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

