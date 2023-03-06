AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Has $3.53 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,235 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.2% of AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.87.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $94.90 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $170.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.46 billion, a PE ratio of -354.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.09.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

