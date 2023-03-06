Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 3,263 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,843.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.3% of Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078 over the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $93.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.39. The company has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $143.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.32.

About Alphabet



Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

