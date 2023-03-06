Alexander (Alex) White Buys 122,689 Shares of Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG) Stock

Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG – Get Rating) insider Alexander (Alex) White acquired 122,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.05 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$128,823.45 ($87,042.87).

Coventry Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.24.

About Coventry Group

Coventry Group Ltd primarily distributes industrial products in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Trade Distribution and Fluids Systems segments. The Trade Distribution segment imports, distributes, and markets industrial fasteners, stainless steel fasteners, industrial hardware, construction fasteners, specialized fastener products and systems, and associated industrial tools and consumables.

