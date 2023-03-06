Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,001.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2,017.6% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 18,219 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2,010.4% during the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 11,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 10,655 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2,040.2% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 24,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 23,279 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,950.1% during the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 245,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,435,000 after purchasing an additional 233,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $1,372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $93.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $143.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.39.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.32.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

