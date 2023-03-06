Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 67.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,971 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 57,411 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 7.2% of Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $94.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.46 billion, a PE ratio of -354.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

