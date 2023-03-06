Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 4.1% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 89.2% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 85,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after acquiring an additional 40,460 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 183,957 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.1% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 268,032 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,288,000 after acquiring an additional 8,112 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.2% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 64,081 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $94.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $972.46 billion, a PE ratio of -354.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $170.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

