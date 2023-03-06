Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,454,784 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,484 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.3% of Aviva PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $390,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.87.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN opened at $94.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $972.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

