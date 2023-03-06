Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Incline Global Management LLC

Incline Global Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 87.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 144,659 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.7% of Incline Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Incline Global Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $94.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $972.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $707,574.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,551,880.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

