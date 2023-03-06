Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management

united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 537,706 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 88,869 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 19.3% of united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $60,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $94.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.09. The stock has a market cap of $972.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.09, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.