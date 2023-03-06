Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) to Post FY2027 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Ardelyx in a report released on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ardelyx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share.

ARDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Ardelyx from $1.60 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. StockNews.com cut Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX opened at $3.82 on Monday. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.54 million, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average is $2.00.

In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 13,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $40,347.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,012 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,036. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 20,075 shares of company stock worth $60,225 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 9.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,745,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 508,901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,700,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 71,592 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the second quarter worth approximately $2,950,000. Orchard Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 2,896,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,500 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,673,000. 40.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

