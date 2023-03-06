Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARW. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 4.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,943,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,339,000 after purchasing an additional 123,268 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,562,000 after buying an additional 193,574 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 900,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,959,000 after acquiring an additional 75,061 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 244.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 631,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,811,000 after acquiring an additional 448,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 16.3% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 629,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,546,000 after acquiring an additional 88,258 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 10,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $1,213,016.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,769.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARW. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

NYSE:ARW opened at $120.21 on Monday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $89.38 and a one year high of $134.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.72.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.01. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

See Also

